Bahamian entrepreneur gets products on Target shelves

Sherrel Fountain-Sampson
Paige McCartney
The Nassau Guardian
While many businesses around the world have either downsized or closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Bahamian entrepreneur living in the United States (US) has seen her business grow 40 percent after landing her product on the shelves of Target stores in the US.
Born and raised in New Providence, Sherrel Fountain-Sampson, the founder of scalp care brand Canviiy (pronounced /kan-vē/), has secured expansion into 195 Target stores throughout the US as well as on Target.com.
Fountain-Sampson, who called Golden Gates her stomping grounds growing up, now lives in Tampa, Florida, where she manages her company’s expansion even in the midst of a pandemic.
She told Guardian Business that since her product was launched in 2015, she's only seen growth.