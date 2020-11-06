Bahamas:COVID-19 health insurance will be mandatory for visitors

Amir Sadiq
Asia Insurance Review
Starting 14 November, visitors to the Bahamas will be required to obtain COVID-19 health insurance when they apply for the health travel visa.
CG Atlantic Medical & Life (CG Atlantic), a Bahamas-based company within the Bermuda-based Coralisle Group, is working with The Bahamas government to provide overseas visitors with COVID-19 safe-travel insurance protection.
The company was selected by the Bahamas government in October to provide mandatory insurance protection to its tourists.
CG Atlantic said it has worked closely with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism to customise solutions for visitors, including coverage for on-island medical expenses, medical evacuations, vacation interruption due to quarantine requirements and repatriation. (source)