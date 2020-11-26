Bahamas wants to secure 80,000 doses of COVID vaccine

Minister of Health Renward Wells (right) speaks with Nassau Guardian Staff Reporter Jasper Ward outside the House of Assembly yesterday. Ahvia J. Campbell
Jasper Ward
The Nassau Guardian
The government has made a down payment to secure 80,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available, Minister of Health Renward Wells said yesterday, adding that it is aiming to vaccinate 20 percent of the population in the first phase.
“As you would rightfully note, we have put down a down payment on getting at least about 80,000 doses which equates to about 20 percent of our population, which is the agreed standard globally for all the countries around the globe,” Wells told reporters outside the House of Assembly.
"Everyone, through the WHO, is going to get enough to vaccinate, in the first instance, about 20 percent of their population. The Bahamas has put down $250,000 on that facility, COVAX facility, through the WHO (World Health Organization). But, we, as a country, also reserve the right to go directly to the manufacturers, such as Moderna and Pfizer.