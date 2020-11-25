Bahamas Social Services Minister: Positive, meaningful partnerships between sexes are critical to nation’s success

Magnetic Media TV
#NASSAU, The Bahamas – November 24, 2020 — The ongoing efforts to create, develop, encourage, promote and maintain long-lasting, positive and meaningful partnerships and/or relationships between men and women and boys and girls are critical to driving the nation’s continued success, Minister of Social Services an Urban Development, the Hon. Frankie A. Campbell told a limited number of persons attending an International Mens’ Day observance.
“To advance one and leave the other behind, will be to our detriment,” Minister Campbell added. Addressing the International Mens’ Day Bahamas Committee’s 2020 observance of International Mens’ Day unveiling of its new logo and mural launch at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Minister Campbell likened the nation and the importance of harmony among the sexes to a bird. (The event was held Thursday, November 19) Read more >>