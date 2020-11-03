Bahamas Petroleum sees green shoots in Trinidad

Chief executive Simon Potter said field results give great optimism for the company's value-creating strategy.
Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC (LON:BPC) told investors it is seeing green shoots of improvement at the Trinidad oil fields acquired via its merger with Columbus Energy.
A substantial increase in field activities has arrested prior production decline and there are now early signs of sustainable improvement in production rates.
Programmes in Trinidad are run by separate operational management from BPC's core focus, the pending Perseverance exploration well which is due to spud before the end of 2020.