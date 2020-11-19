Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Confirms Sale of Grand Celebration Cruise Ship

Aaron Saunders
Cruise Critic
Once one of the most optimistic cruise lines in terms of resuming service, West Palm Beach-based Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line seems to be more downbeat lately.
In recent weeks, the line has stopped taking reservations, removed all of its content from its corporate website, and dogged rumours that it would scrap one of its two vessels, Grand Celebration.
In a statement provided to Cruise Critic on Wednesday, Bahamas Paradise confirmed the sale of the 1987-built Grand Celebration.
"After evaluating the current climate and conducting an in-depth review of the incredibly strict protocol now being imposed on cruise operators by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we have concluded that we should start sailing again in a controlled and thoughtful manner," the company said in a statement. "To this end, we have sold Grand Celebration, and when we resume cruising, we will do so with a focus on our core two-night Grand Bahama Island micro-cation cruises onboard one ship, Grand Classica.