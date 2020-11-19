Bahamas’ Health of Spiny Lobster population

ZNS Bahamas
A beloved fishery in the Bahamas, the spiny lobster has had healthy populations bounce back in recent years, and although conservationists say it’s an ongoing question, recent assessments show that the species does not fall into the category of being vulnerable or endangered.
In 2018 the Bahamas received the very first country-wide certification in the Caribbean for spiny lobster sustainability from the Marine Stewardship Council; but even with this, the country still maintains the annual lobster season to protect and preserve the crustacean. Dr. Karlisa Callwood, Director of the Community Conservation, Education, and Action Program at the Perry Institute for Marine Science, explains that continuous enforcement of regulations is beneficial to maintaining healthy spiny lobster populations. Read more >>