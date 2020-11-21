Bahamas Government Postpones Junkanoo Parades

Caribbean Nation Weekly
The Bahamas government has postponed the National Junkanoo Parades for the 2020-21 season, inclusive of the New Providence Annual Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parades, “until or unless it is safe for group gatherings” as a result of the coronavirus COVID-19) pandemic.
Junkanoo is a street parade with music, dance, and costumes of mixed African origin in many islands across the English-speaking Caribbean every Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. These cultural parades are predominantly showcased in the Bahamas where they are performed on Independence Day and other historical holiday.
The government also announced that all parades normally hosted on the Family Islands have been postponed.
"The advice of the Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), by memorandum dated 9th October 2020 is that the Junkanoo preparation and parades are "super spreader events" and the EOC can "neither support nor endorse" the hosting of Junkanoo events," the government said in a statement.