Bahamas Fuming Over Miami TV News Report Blooper.

Jonathan Mason
The St. Kitts Observer
FREEPORT, Bahamas–November 29th,2020–The Bahamas is fuming over a TV news report in Miami that suggested that the Bahamas was a Covid-19 hotspot, and recommended that citizens not travel to the Bahamas.
A Bahamas government press release said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aware of a Channel 10 Miami News broadcast on Tuesday, 24 November 2020, in which the broadcaster erroneously reported on hugely inflated figures for COVID-19 infections in The Bahamas, while at the same time referring to a US travel advisory that, inter alia, advised its citizens not to travel to The Bahamas.”
The reporter said that there were 7,460 COVID-19 cases reported in The Bahamas on Tuesday, when in fact the number for that day was 29. The 7,460-figure referred to in the broadcast was the total number of cases recorded in The Bahamas to that date.
To make matters even worse, the news story was repeated on several social media outlets and at least one local news station.