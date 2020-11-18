Bahamas Foreign Affairs Minister, Darren Henfield at the 2020 Ministerial to Advance Freedom of Religion or Belief

Darren A. Henfield, Bahamas Minister of Foreign Affairs.
The Eleutheran
The Honourable Darren Henfield, Minister of Foreign Affairs, participated in the 2020 virtual Ministerial Meeting to Advance Freedom of Religion or Belief hosted by the Government of Poland in mid-November, and delivered a statement on behalf of The Bahamas.
The 2020 Ministerial is the third annual Ministerial, which builds on the 2018 and 2019 conferences that were hosted by the United States of America. The conference aims to scale up the efforts of the international community to promote freedom of religion or belief and protect members of religious minorities.
Ministers from around the world discussed the challenges facing religious freedom, identified means to address religious persecution and discrimination worldwide, and promoted greater respect and preservation of religious liberty for all.