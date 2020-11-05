Baha Mar sets reopening for December 17, 2020

Bahamas National
Nassau, Bahamas (November 4, 2020) – Baha Mar, home to widely celebrated brands, Grand Hyatt, Rosewood, and SLS, is pleased to announce the resort destination’s phased reopening, welcoming back guests to Grand Hyatt Baha Mar on December 17, 2020.
The phased reopening approach will continue with the opening of Rosewood Baha Mar, followed by SLS Baha Mar. On December 17, Baha Mar will reopen to resort guests with enhanced safety and health measures in place.
International travelers will be required to meet the entry protocols in place to visit The Bahamas. In addition to the entry requirements and protocols established by The Islands of The Bahamas, Baha Mar guests will be required to take a complimentary COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test upon arrival to the resort destination to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of guests and associates during their stay. Read more >>