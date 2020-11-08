Athletes aiming for Tokyo 2020 qualification receive funding from Bahamas Olympic Committee

Liam Morgan
Inside The Games
The Bahamas Olympic Committee (BOC) has provided financial support to athletes from the country who are trying to qualify for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
The undisclosed amount of funding has been given to those hoping to represent the nation at Tokyo 2020 next year through the BOC Athletes' Welfare Commission, established by the National Olympic Committee in May.
In a statement, the BOC said it would also "reach out beyond the Olympic-bound athletes to provide assistance to other categories of athletes in the near future".
Installing an application process for funding and providing assistance to athletes attempting to qualify for the Olympic Games, pushed back to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, was among the first tasks given to the Athletes' Welfare Commission. Read more >>