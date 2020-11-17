At least 92,000 have filed sex abuse claims against the Boy Scouts, legal team says

Eliott C. McLaughlin,
Amir Vera, CNN
(CNN) - The Boy Scouts of America will be facing at least 92,700 claims of sexual abuse as former scouts submit filings against the bankruptcy-bound organization, said one of the lead attorneys for the legal team representing the claimants.
The initial estimate of 82,000 claims was released on Sunday. The updated number of 92,700 came from bankruptcy court after the 5 p.m. deadline for submitting claims Monday, attorney Andrew Van Arsdale told CNN in an email.
Gill Gayle, 58, who lives in Los Angeles but was raised in Alabama where he says he was twice abused as a scout in the 1970s, said this many people coming forward brings awareness to the issue in BSA.
"I'm not pleased there's that many men this has happened to," Gayle said. "I am glad this many reports is grabbing people's attention and will prevent other children from being assaulted like we were."