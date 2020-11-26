AstraZeneca reveals dosing mistake in coronavirus vaccine trials Access to the comments

Thursday, November 26, 2020

AstraZeneca reveals dosing mistake in coronavirus vaccine trials

 
In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, a researcher in a laboratory works on the coronavirus vaccine.   -   Copyright  University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP, File

Euronews with AP

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford's coronavirus vaccine's high efficacy may have been in part due to a dosing error.

In the press release on the vaccine's efficacy released on Monday, the vaccine candidate had a higher efficacy - up to 90% - in the group that received a half dose and then a full dose.

But the candidate vaccine was just 62% effective in the group that received two full doses.

Mene Pangalos, head of biopharmaceuticals research and development at AstraZeneca, admitted to Reuters on Monday that some participants received a half dose and then a full dose due to a dosing error.  Read more >>
