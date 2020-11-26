AstraZeneca reveals dosing mistake in coronavirus vaccine trials Access to the comments

In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, a researcher in a laboratory works on the coronavirus vaccine. - Copyright University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP, File
Euronews with AP
AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford's coronavirus vaccine's high efficacy may have been in part due to a dosing error.
In the press release on the vaccine's efficacy released on Monday, the vaccine candidate had a higher efficacy - up to 90% - in the group that received a half dose and then a full dose.
But the candidate vaccine was just 62% effective in the group that received two full doses.
Mene Pangalos, head of biopharmaceuticals research and development at AstraZeneca, admitted to Reuters on Monday that some participants received a half dose and then a full dose due to a dosing error. Read more >>