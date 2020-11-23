AstraZeneca, Oxford: Coronavirus vaccine is 70 percent effective

The announcement comes after news from Moderna and the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine trials, which both showed efficacy of over 90 percent.
The announcement today combines data from two different dosing regimens | Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images
Ashleigh Furlong
Politico
A coronavirus vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca is 70 percent effective, according to interim analysis from a large scale clinical trial.
The announcement Monday combines data from two different dosing regimens. When the vaccine was given as a half dose and then a full dose, it had an efficacy of 90 percent. When given as two full doses, it showed 62 percent efficacy.
“These findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save many lives,” said Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial, in a statement. “Excitingly, we’ve found that one of our dosing regimens may be around 90 percent effective and if this dosing regime is used, more people could be vaccinated with planned vaccine supply.” Read more >>