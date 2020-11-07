Aspirin to be investigated as potential treatment for COVID-19

Lina Saigol
Market Watch
Aspirin, the cheap over-the-counter drug, will be investigated as a possible treatment for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the world’s largest study into a range of potential treatments for the disease.
Patients infected with coronavirus are at higher risk of blood clots forming in their blood vessels because of hyperactive platelets – small cell fragments in the blood that stop bleeding,
Since aspirin is an antiplatelet agent, it may reduce the risk of blood clots in patients with COVID-19, the Randomised Evaluation of COVid-19 therapy (RECOVERY) trial said on its website said on Friday.
“There is a clear rationale for believing that it might be beneficial and it is safe, inexpensive and widely available,” Professor Peter Horby from the Nuffield Department of Medicine and co-chief investigator of the RECOVERY trial, said.
“We are looking for medicines for COVID-19 that can be used immediately by anyone, anywhere in the world. We do not know if aspirin is such a medicine but we will find out,” Horby added. Read more >>