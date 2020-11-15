Arthritis drug can reduce mortality rate in Covid-19 patients by 71%: Study

The drug is marketed under the name Olumiant and is available for rheumatoid arthritis for only three years now.(Shutterstock)
In a major win against the Covid-19 researchers have identified that an Arthritis drug can help in reducing the mortality rate in elderly people by 71%. As per the findings, a daily pill of baricitinib along with standard care can reduce the deaths by 71% in Covid-19 patients with moderate or severe infection.
With almost a year since the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease was declared a pandemic, the viral disease continues to wreak havoc across the world. There is still very less we know about the disease and the researchers are working day and night to gather more and more information about the viral disease and its cure. Read more >>