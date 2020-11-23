Art Studio pivots to offer at-home products, DIY Paint experiences to combat tech 'overload'

Bahamas National
Nassau, Bahamas— Since mid-March, remote work, virtual learning, video conference calls and binge-watching during lockdowns have become the new normal for Bahamian families during the Covid-19 pandemic. The increase screen time could lead to what researchers are describing as tech ‘overload’. Local business Big Picture Paint & Sip Studio is using creativity to combat this constant need for connectivity by pivoting to offer clients at-home paint kits and curated craft boxes for kids as an additional product and service category.
The art studio located at 8 South Buckner Square Sandyport is currently operating online. Big Picture was in the first wave of business operators to close as a result of the Emergency Orders.