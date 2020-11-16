Another Seven Families Grieve

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
HEALTH officials yesterday added seven deaths to the tally of overall COVID-19 deaths in the country, bringing the total to 163.
Six of the deaths, all of which involved Grand Bahama residents, had been under investigation.
The dead include five men ranging from age 42 to 83 and a 33-year-old woman.
Officials say the deaths of 21 people are currently under investigation to determine if COVID-19 was the cause.
The latest COVID-19 death is a 42-year-old Grand Bahama woman who died on November 1.
In addition, officials reported on Saturday another death - that of an 82-year-old woman from New Providence, who died on October 28.
As of last night, the country had 7,256 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 30 of which were confirmed yesterday. The newest cases include 18 men and 12 women.
A total of 25 people were reported hospitalised with COVID-19 yesterday, three of whom were in the intensive care unit. Read more >>