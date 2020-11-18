An Ohio wedding left dozens with the coronavirus, including the bride and groom: ‘It starts to take a toll on you’

A nurse administers a coronavirus test earlier this month at the Ohio State Expo Center and Fairgrounds in Columbus. (Joshua A. Bickel/AP)
Andrea Salcedo
Washington Post
When Mikayla Bishop began walking down the aisle in October, the bride immediately noticed that even though she had provided masks, almost no one was wearing one.
“I’m walking down the aisle,” she told WLWT this week. “We can’t do anything now.”
Now, more than two weeks later, she said, 32 of the 83 guests at her Cincinnati-area wedding have tested positive for the coronavirus, including three of the couples’ grandparents. Bishop and her husband, Anthony, also contracted the virus, she told the TV station.
Even with the lack of masks and the warnings from experts about the dangers of large indoor gatherings like their wedding, she said the couple was shocked by the fallout.
“I didn’t think that almost half of our wedding guests were gonna get sick,” Bishop said. “You’re in the moment. You’re having fun. You don’t think about covid anymore. Read more >>