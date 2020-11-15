Sunday, November 15, 2020

An average of 1,100 Americans are dying every day from COVID-19 as the death rate quickly climbs, heading towards summer and spring levels

 
The daily death count was 1,321 on Saturday, reaching a 7-day average of 1,100. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Kelsey Vlamis
Business Insider

On average, 1,100 Americans are dying every day from COVID-19 as the death rate quickly climbs, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

The daily death count was 1,321 on Saturday, reaching a 7-day average of 1,100. The Project reported that since early May, the only day with a higher daily death average was August 4.

Cases and hospitalizations continue to rise rapidly as well, breaking records most days and outpacing the rise in the number of tests being administered.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,