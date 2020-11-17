AML’s 5th Annual ‘Feed 5,000 Families’ initiative to support NDT

FEEDING PROGRAM – Officials from AML Foods Limited officially launched the company’s Fifth Annual Feed 5000 Families holiday giveback on Monday (November 16). Executives also announced that the company will jumpstart their goal of raising $90,000 with a $30,000 donation towards the initiative, in celebration of their 30th year Anniversary. (PHOTO: FILES)
Officials from AML Foods Limited officially launched the company’s Fifth Annual Feed 5000 Families holiday giveback on Monday (November 16). Executives also announced that the company will jumpstart their goal of raising $90,000 with a $30,000 donation towards the initiative, in celebration of their 30th year Anniversary.
Between November 16 - December 19, 2020, AML is appealing to the general public and corporate Bahamas to purchase or donate towards the purchase of Christmas Dinner Packages valued at $40, at any Fresh Market, Solomon’s or Cost Right location in New Providence or Grand Bahama.
The company is joining forces with The National Food Distribution Taskforce, and all proceeds will be donated to the program to help families in New Providence and Grand Bahama.