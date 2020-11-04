American travellers flock to Caribbean; TCI edges out Bahamas

Julien Neaves
The border closures and travel restrictions implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a tourism boost for the region, with American travellers flocking to the Caribbean.
Turks and Caicos, in particular, has skyrocketed in popularity and defeated tourism powerhouse The Bahamas.
US-based travel insurance company Squaremouth in a recent release reported border closures and travel restrictions have drastically changed where Americans are travelling, with the majority heading south to the Caribbean. Read more >>