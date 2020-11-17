Airbnb files to go public, turned a profit last quarter

Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb. Getty Images
Salvador Rodriguez
CNBC News
Airbnb on Monday released its prospectus to debut on public markets. The company allows users to book short-term rentals and experiences while traveling.
The company made $219 million in net income on revenues of $1.34 billion last quarter. That was down nearly 19% from $1.65 billion in revenue a year prior. Despite primarily turning net losses, the company has had other occasional quarters of profitability, including the second and third quarters of 2018 and the third quarter of 2019.
The company said it plans to trade under the symbol “ABNB” on the Nasdaq. Read more >>