Adult Swinging Convention Meets in Louisiana Despite COVID-19 Spike

An adult swingers event in New Orleans, Louisiana will meet this week despite a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. In this June 11, 1999 image from the Erotica L.A. convention, in Los Angeles, Priscilla (L) and Mistress Lee whip Chris Devicarlis as he volunteers for a demonstration in sadomasochism. David McNew/Getty
Daniel Villarreal
Newsweek
An adult swinging convention is meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana's biggest city. At the convention, hundreds of adults are meeting in-person at various events and venues even though the state has experienced a significant increase in COVID-19 infections.
The "Naughty in Nawlins" convention, which runs from last Wednesday to this Sunday, convenes at the Astor Crowne Plaza Hotel, with roughly 300 people meeting at events including "Naughty Piano Bar," "Erotic Balls" and a "Tantra Learning Center," according to the event's website.
The convention will also feature a 70-person pool with no face masks or social distancing required, an adult play area where couples can engage in erotic or sexual play with others and a "Sexual Freedom Parade" in the city's streets. Read more >>