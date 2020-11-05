A common household toxin increases the risk of coronavirus death

A woman wearing a coronavirus face mask staring out a window while in quarantine. Image source: Luca Lorenzelli/Adobe
Chris Smith, BGR
A new study says that a common household toxin can increase the risk of coronavirus complications and COVID-19 death.
People exposed to a type of mold called aspergillus can develop coronavirus disease-associated aspergillosis, which can prove to be fatal, especially in patients who suffer from other medical conditions that are risk factors for COVID-19.
The researchers say that antifungal therapy might improve the survival rates in patients suffering from the coronavirus-aspergillus dual infection.