6 Side Hustles You Can Do From Home To Earn Extra Money

Jennifer Barrett
Forbes
With the unemployment rate still hovering near 7 percent and millions out work, a growing number of Americans are picking up side hustles to help cover expenses and build a savings cushion for an uncertain future.
In a recent survey by financial wellness app Acorns (where I’m the Chief Education Officer) and Opinium Research, a third of respondents surveyed said they had already picked up a side gig alongside their regular jobs, and nearly 20 percent of workers said they’d like to start one.
Last month, Acorns launched a new Job Finder feature, powered by ZipRecruiter, that includes millions of listings not just for full-time jobs, but part-time roles and side hustles, too. Early data shows the most popular side hustle categories were work-from-home opportunities—not surprising given the pandemic, and recent surge in cases, has many people looking for ways to earn more money from the safety of their home.
