6 Places You’re Most Likely to Catch Coronavirus

Brooke Nelson
Reader's Gigest
As states begin to reopen, experts warn against visiting spots where coronavirus has been most likely to spread.
Parts of the country began reopening in late spring and early—and people eagerly ventured out after months of following shelter-in-place mandates. But that does not mean it’s suddenly safe to socialize the way we used to. With cases of COVID-19 skyrocketing across the country, many new outbreaks have been linked to spots where people are now congregating, including bars, beaches, and churches.
To protect the health of you and your loved ones, it’s important to weigh the risk level of the places you plan to visit during the pandemic. In general, coronavirus is most likely to spread in “indoor environments with limited fresh air flow, where large numbers of people can gather for longer than ten minutes of interactions, and where it is difficult to maintain physical distancing,” according to Boris Lushniak, MD, dean of the University of Maryland School of Public Health. When planning your future public outings, experts recommend avoiding these everyday places where infection rates are the highest. Read more >>