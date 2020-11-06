2021 CARIFTA Swimming Championships still on

Simba French
The Nassau Guardian
As the world navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, different sporting disciplines have resumed play around the globe. One such event that will be a go is the 2021 CARIFTA Swimming Championships slated for April 3-6, 2021, at the Barbados Aquatics Center in Wildey, Christ Church, Barbados.
The announcement was made on Sunday, November 1, by Tony Selby, president of the Barbados Amateur Swimming Association (BASA). Along with that, CARIFTA will also be a qualifying meet for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.
“We can also report that we (Barbados) have received approval from FINA (International Swimming Federation) for our Long Course Nationals, March 2-7, 2021 and CARIFTA April 3-6 , 2021, for these meets to be FINA-approved qualifying meets for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics,” Selby said. Read more >>