2020-2021 Junkanoo Postponement

ZNS Bahamas
The Government of The Bahamas wishes to inform the general public that the National Junkanoo Parades for the 2020/2021 Season, inclusive of the New Providence Annual Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parades, and all parades normally hosted on the Family Islands have been postponed for the Commonwealth of The Bahamas until or unless it is safe for ‘group gatherings’.
The advice of the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), by memorandum dated 9th October, 2020 is that the Junkanoo preparation and parades are “super spreader events” and the EOC can “neither support nor endorse” the hosting of Junkanoo events. Due to the lingering presence of the Coronavirus throughout the islands of The Bahamas, our number of infected cases being 7,323 and death toll at 163 to date, are factors which indicate that the environment is neither safe or conducive for the preparation or hosting of the Annual Junkanoo Parades. Read more >>