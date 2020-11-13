13-year-old Missouri boy dies from Covid-19 complications

As Missouri's Covid-19 case count rises, Franklin County eighth grader Peyton Baumgarth fell ill and died less than two weeks after he last attended class.
Tim Fitzsimons
NBC News
An eighth grade Missouri boy died over the weekend of Covid-19 complications, becoming the state's, and one of the nation's, youngest deaths from the coronavirus.
In a statement, Dr. Lori VanLeer, superintendent of Missouri's Washington School District, said that the Baumgarth family confirmed their 13-year-old son Peyton had passed away from complications of the virus.
VanLeer said Peyton died less than two weeks after he last attended class.