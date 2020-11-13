13 Places Doctors Won’t Go During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Even if your state is reopening, COVID-19 is still a risk. These are the 13 public places doctors say you should think twice about visiting. Alexander Spatari/Getty Images
Jihan Myers
Readers Digest
If you’re feeling restless staying cooped up inside these days, you’re not alone. Living in coronavirus lockdown isn’t easy for anyone. And now that most states have lifted many of their outdoor restrictions (though some states are spiking again), it can be hard to know where exactly it’s safe to venture outside. “The highest risk places for COVID-19 transmission are indoors and those that are crowded,” says Sarah P. Cate, MD, assistant professor of surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. “Low-risk places are outside where people are also masked and have space to socially distance,” she explains. Read more >>