ZNS Staff Worried Over Covid Protocols

Sanitization under way at ZNS in Freeport.
BY DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
ZNS employees in Freeport are very concerned that proper protocols were not taken by management when a staffer who became ill at work last week tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a reliable source, the staff is upset and concerned about how the handling of the incident. "Employees are fearful of being fired for speaking out and voicing their concern to management," said the source.
The Tribune attempted to contact Dino Rolle, president of the Bahamas Communication and Public Officers Union (BCPOU), on Wednesday and again on Friday about whether complaints were filed by employees. However, efforts proved fruitless up to press time.
Last Wednesday, an employee became ill at ZNS and tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, and was subsequently hospitalised. The individual was discharged this week from the hospital.
The Rev Glenroy Bethel, president of Families For Justice (FFJ), accused ZNS management of failing to follow proper protocols. He said employees exposed to the individual were not sent home to quarantine for 14 days and tested for COVID-19, and that ZNS did not shut down for sanitisation. He also stated that there has been no contact tracing requested or conducted. Read more >>