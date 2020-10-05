Zimbabwe teachers refuse to return to work over low pay and lack of sanitation

An acute shortage of sanitiser, PPE and clean water is putting pupils and school staff at risk of Covid-19, say unions.
Teachers say students have turned up to school with rags covering their faces as they cannot afford masks. Photograph: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP
Nyasha Chingonoin Harare
The Guardian
Teachers in Zimbabwe are refusing to return to work after the resumption of some classes this week, accusing the government of failing to adequately prepare for the opening of schools.
Schools reopened last week for pupils due to sit exams in early December, six months after they were closed because of a rise in Covid-19 cases in the country. But teachers say the government is ill-prepared to deal with a possible outbreak of the virus in schools.
Only a limited amount of hand sanitiser has been made available to schools, according to the Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ), and acute water shortages make handwashing impossible.