Zeta forms just south of Cuba, as 2020 hurricane season is thrown into the record books

The Nassau Guardian
When Tropical Storm Zeta formed early Sunday morning south of western Cuba, it put the 2020 hurricane season in the record books as only the second year in history to see 27 named storms. It also became the earliest 27th North Atlantic tropical or subtropical storm on record, surpassing the old mark of November 29, set by Hurricane Epsilon in 2005. The last and only other storm named Zeta was in 2005, when a system developed on December 30, a month after the official end of hurricane season, and lingered into the first week of 2006. If there is a record-breaking next named storm in 2020, it would be assigned Eta from the Greek Alphabet.