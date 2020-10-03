Zef Eisenberg: Maximuscle founder dies in speed bid

BBC News
A millionaire fitness firm founder was killed attempting a British land speed record.
Zef Eisenberg, who launched Maximuscle, died at Elvington Airfield, near York, where in 2006 ex-Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond crashed.
Motorsport UK said the 47-year-old's car "went out of control at high speed at the end of a run" on Thursday.
Guernsey-based Mr Eisenberg was involved in a "near-death" 230mph crash at the same airfield in 2016.
Motorsport UK said Mr Eisenberg was attempting to break the British land speed record in a Porsche 911 Turbo S when he was killed at about 16:30 BST.
The organisation paid tribute to the "much-loved member of the motorsport community" and confirmed a full investigation into the crash had begun.