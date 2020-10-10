'You're lying, it's a hoax': Disbelief of the coronavirus is driving a wedge through American families — even those who've been infected

Texas resident Kim Enriquez said catching the coronavirus has not changed her support for President Donald Trump. Armando Gallardo for Business Insider Today
Samara Abramson, Adam Miller, and Mark Abadi
Business Insider
COVID-19 is tearing families apart.
Political rifts have caused Americans to clash on the severity of the coronavirus and how to handle the pandemic — even among those who've been infected by the virus.
Even as more than 210,000 Americans have died from the virus and the president himself has contracted it, arguments about the coronavirus continue to play out across the country over mask mandates, lockdowns, and business restrictions.
We spoke to two women on opposite sides of the political spectrum, both of whom survived COVID-19 this year, to see how the virus has impacted their lives and their choice in the 2020 election. Read more >>