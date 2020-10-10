Work Remotely From These Caribbean Destinations

The Anguilla Tourist Board provides long-stay guests with information on dining options, attractions and activities. (photo by Brian Major)
Brian Major
Travel Pulse
The COVID-19 pandemic has led destinations, hospitality providers and travelers to implement creative travel solutions, including extended stays for people who are able to work remotely.
In the tourism-reliant Caribbean, remote work programs provide a method for regional destinations to maintain a level of tourism activity while also ensuring the health and safety of local communities. The programs waive regular visa restrictions that would normally bar extended residencies. Read more >>