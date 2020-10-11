Why do we see ghosts?

Current science can’t prove their existence, but these seven mental and environmental factors might.
Jake Bittle
Popular Science
Are ghouls real? That depends. Current science can’t prove that there are spirits walking through walls or screaming below floorboards. Our spooky sightings, however, have certainly felt real. Humans have been spotting specters for as long as we’ve been around, and to some degree we can explain why. These seven mental and physical factors can account for almost any creepy occurrence—including some famous ones ripe for debunking—and help to make sense of our perpetual urge to sleep with the night light on. Read more >>