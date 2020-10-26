Monday, October 26, 2020

WHO Warns Of ‘Dangerous Moment’ Amid Spike In Covid-19 Cases

 
WHO Director General warns of a "dangerous moment" in the northern hemisphere POOL/AFP via Getty Images 

Robert Hart
Forbes

Amid a global surge in Covid-19 cases, the only way to fully recover is by working together and ensuring poorer countries have fair access to a vaccine, the head of the World Health Organization said Sunday, stressing that “vaccine nationalism will prolong the pandemic, not shorten it.”

WHO head Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual World Health Summit that the northern hemisphere faces a “dangerous moment” amid a surge of new Covid-19 cases. 

Tedros said outbreaks around the world are being seen as a result of lifting economic and social restrictions too soon, adding that we know fundamental public health measures — like testing, isolating and contact tracing — work.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , ,