WHO Warns Of ‘Dangerous Moment’ Amid Spike In Covid-19 Cases

WHO Director General warns of a "dangerous moment" in the northern hemisphere POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Robert Hart
Forbes
Amid a global surge in Covid-19 cases, the only way to fully recover is by working together and ensuring poorer countries have fair access to a vaccine, the head of the World Health Organization said Sunday, stressing that “vaccine nationalism will prolong the pandemic, not shorten it.”
WHO head Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual World Health Summit that the northern hemisphere faces a “dangerous moment” amid a surge of new Covid-19 cases.
Tedros said outbreaks around the world are being seen as a result of lifting economic and social restrictions too soon, adding that we know fundamental public health measures — like testing, isolating and contact tracing — work.