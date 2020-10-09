WHO reports record one-day rise in global coronavirus cases amid European outbreak

People are seen at a shopping mall amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Lisa Shumaker
Reauters
(Reuters) - The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Thursday, with the total rising by 338,779 in 24 hours led by a surge of infections in Europe.
Europe reported 96,996 new cases, the highest total for the region ever recorded by the WHO.
Global deaths rose by 5,514 to a total of 1.05 million.
The previous WHO record for new cases was 330,340 on Oct. 2. The agency reported a record 12,393 deaths on April 17.
As a region, Europe is now reporting more cases than India, Brazil or the United States.