What To Know About Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases

Molly Longman
Refinery 29
To me, one of most troubling aspects of COVID-19 is that you could have the virus and not know it. Although more research needs to be done, some scientists believe as many as 20% of cases might be asymptomatic. This means a person is infected without showing any symptoms, such as a cough, shortness of breath, or a loss of taste and smell.
The reason the potential to be asymptomatic is so worrisome to me — and to many experts — is that if you don't feel sick, you won't know to quarantine yourself. You could be going about your usual routine, risking passing on the virus wherever you go.
More research needs to be done to determine why one person infected with COVID-19 might not feel so much as a tickle in their throat, while others become severely ill. But we asked doctors to tell us what we do know — if there are any red flags that indicate you might be an asymptomatic carrier, and what you should do if you suspect you are. Here's what we know so far. Read more >>