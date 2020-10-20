What A Summer Of COVID-19 Taught Scientists About Indoor vs. Outdoor Transmission

Daniel SLIM / AFP via Getty Images
Maggie Koerth
FiveThirtyEight
After reviewing dozens of studies on the transmission of the novel coronavirus in outdoor settings, Mike Weed, a professor of applied policy sciences at the U.K.’s Canterbury Christ Church University, found that outdoors was safer even before social distancing and mask wearing became the norm. He thinks that is because people just naturally behave differently outside. We don’t pack together like we do in a subway car or elevator. Read more >>