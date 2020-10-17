Wells defends tourism reopening despite key virus indicators

Shutterstock by Elfoly
Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Health Renward Wells yesterday defended The Bahamas’ phased tourism reopening despite rising cases of COVID-19, an admittedly stretched healthcare system and a less than recommended positivivty rates of the virus.
Health officials confirmed 132 new cases of the virus today, pushing the total to 5,517.
Of these cases, 2,164 remain active and 107 cases have been hospitalized.
There are 73 cases at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), which has a bed capacity for 70 cases.
Wells acknowledged PMH was “beyond capacity”.
For the past 30 days, there has been an average of 1.5 deaths per day, according to health officials.
There were three reported deaths since Wednesday.
The positivity rate in The Bahamas also stands at 21 percent, with 26,150 tests completed.
This is more than four times the World Health Organization’s recommended positivity rate of five percent for two weeks or more before reopening is considered. Read more >>