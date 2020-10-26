Week-long Water Woes in Central Eleuthera End After Legal Action Taken By the Water & Sewerage Corporation

Water & Sewerage Corporation Chairman Adrian Gibson
The Eleutheran
Residents in Central Eleuthera, without their own independent water supply, from Savannah Sound to Gregory Town, woke up on Tuesday morning, October 20th, 2020, unaware of the harrowing week ahead that they would be caught up in, with no running water, amid rising Covid-19 cases on the island, as the Water & Sewerage Corporation (WSC) and their contracted foreign reverse osmosis operator disagreed over timeliness of payments to the foreign operator.
It would not be until Friday afternoon, October 23rd, 2020, that the WSC would release a notice to the public, via their social media page, advising customers that the plant was finally operational again, saying, “The Water and Sewerage Corporation advises customers in Central Eleuthera that our Reverse Osmosis Facility is now operating at full capacity. Some customers will continue to experience periods of low pressure, or no water, especially customers at higher elevations, over the next 24 hours, as the distribution system is repressurized. Settlements affected are Windermere Island, Savannah Sound, Palmetto Point, Governors Harbour, and James Cistern. The Corporation apologizes for any inconvenience caused as we work to bring water supply back to normal. Customers who continue to experience reduced service levels should contact the Corporation at (242)1-300-0150.” Read more >>