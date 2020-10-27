Wave of new COVID-19 cases crashes across U.S. and Europe as winter looms

James Mackenzie, Lisa Shumaker
Reuters
MILAN/CHICAGO (Reuters) - The United States, Russia, France and many other countries are setting records for coronavirus infections as a tidal wave of cases washes over parts of the Northern Hemisphere, forcing some countries to impose new curbs.
The gloom weighed on global financial markets on Monday as surging infections clouded the economic outlook.
U.S. stocks had their worst day in four weeks over the double whammy of record coronavirus cases and political deadlock in negotiations to provide more economic aid.
Word that a vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc produced immune responses in both elderly and young people offered some positive news as autumn turns to winter in northern countries and more people socialise indoors.
But British Health Secretary Matt Hancock cautioned that the vaccine would not be widely available until next year and said, “We’re not there yet”. Read more >>