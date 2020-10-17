Saturday, October 17, 2020

WATCH TONIGHT! Shakespeare in Paradise: Virtual SiP 2020 Continues with Sammie Swain

 
Share Share
Tweet Tweet
Forward to Friend Forward to Friend

The Legend of
Sammie Swain

Virtual Shakespeare in Paradise 2020

Tune in to Channel 212 Rev TV
October 16 and 17 8PM
for a rebroadcast of 2013's hit folk musical

Shakespeare in Paradise continues virtually!!
For the past several months, we've been working behind the scenes with our largest partner, Rev TV, to pull together a virtual Shakespeare in Paradise festival!

This weekend, the festival continues with rebroadcasts of 2013's production of The Legend of Sammie Swain at 8 PM!

SiP 2020 Virtual Festival Line-up October 16-18 2020:


The Legend of Sammie Swain
Friday October 16, 8 PM
Saturday October 17, 12 AM
Saturday October 17, 8 PM
Sunday October 18, 12 AM
Photos by Dominic Duncombe for Shakespeare in Paradise
Along with these productions, three of which will be premiering on Rev TV, will be special episodes of Charlie Bahama featuring interviews with Charlie Smith that take you behind the scenes on Shakespeare in Paradise! 
Charlie Bahama one-hour SiP special
Monday October 19
6:30 PM
Livestream the shows here:

OurNews Bahamas Facebook Page

RevGo Play App
From October 9-31 2020, four SiP productions are airing on Channel 212 Rev TV:
 

Der Real Ting Musical! (SiP 2018)
The Legend of Sammie Swain (SiP 2013)
Othello (SiP 2017)
Small Axe (SiP 2017)

Watch the recording of the live feed of
Der Real Ting Musical!!
here

Don't want to miss a thing about the theatre while we're on lockdown? Subscribe to our podcast: Kachikka!

Our podcast: Kachikka! is approaching its 30th episode. Tune in to hear interviews with the people who help make the Dundas and theatre in the Bahamas tick! 
It's a behind the scenes look at producing theatre at the Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts, available at Anchor.fm and wherever you get your podcasts.

Start listening today!
Share Share
Tweet Tweet
Forward to Friend Forward to Friend
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Copyright © 2020 Ringplay Productions, All rights reserved.

Our mailing address is:
Ringplay Productions
P. O. Box SS5144
c/o The Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts, 103 Mackey Street
Nassau, Bahamas
Posted by at