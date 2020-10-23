Warwick Paradise Island Bahamas to Reopen November 1

Brian Major
Travel Pulse
The all-inclusive, adults-only Warwick Paradise Island – Bahamas resort will reopen to leisure guests on November 1. The Nassau property has instituted a “Warwick Cares” program featuring health and safety initiatives in effect from guests’ arrival to their departure and is offering discounted rates and enhanced travel agent commissions.
Under Warwick Cares protocols, guests will be required to wear masks at all times except during food and beverage consumption, sunbathing or when in accommodations. Social distancing will be enforced across the resort, with floor markers utilized to prevent guests from crowding in high-traffic locations.
"Intense" cleaning measures will also be implemented in guest rooms, public spaces and back-of-house areas. Hotel associates have been trained on the property's enhanced protocols, policies and procedures and provided with personal protective equipment, said officials.