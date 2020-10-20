Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Viral Video: Japanese Supercomputer Shows How Coronavirus Spreads In A Dining Setting

 
The world's fastest supercomputer models how virus particles disperse at a dining table. Riken/Kobe University

Suzanne Rowan Kelleher
Forbes

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised its guidance to say that the Covid-19 virus can “linger in the air for minutes to hours” and occur between people spaced more than six feet apart.  

This followed a CDC study last month that found that adults with Covid-19 were twice as likely to have dined out at a restaurant within two weeks prior to being infected.

A new simulation from the Fugaku supercomputer in Japan demonstrates how the seating arrangement can make a difference to how easily the coronavirus is transmitted to dining companions at the same table.  Read more >>
