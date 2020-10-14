U.S. pauses Eli Lilly's trial of a coronavirus antibody treatment over safety concerns

Berkeley Lovelace Jr., Christina Farr
CNBC News
Eli Lilly's late-stage trial of its leading monoclonal antibody treatment for the coronavirus has been paused by U.S. health regulators over potential safety concerns, the company confirmed to CNBC on Tuesday.
"Safety is of the utmost importance to Lilly. We are aware that, out of an abundance of caution, the ACTIV-3 independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) has recommended a pause in enrollment," spokeswoman Molly McCully told CNBC. "Lilly is supportive of the decision by the independent DSMB to cautiously ensure the safety of the patients participating in this study."
The company's shares closed down 2.9%. Read more >>